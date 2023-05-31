SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield announced the 12th round of ARPA awards to local restaurants and establishments to improve outdoor dining spaces.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan announced 17 new awards that total $1,998,942 to local restaurants and organizations that are seeking to create new, refurbish, or expand outdoor dining spaces.

This program had an overwhelming interest with over $3.4 million in requests for funds. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded the Outdoor Dining Program, which was administered by the Office of Planning & Economic Development (OPED), which closed on May 5 and offered grants between $25,000 and $250,000 to create new spaces or rehabilitation of existing spaces for outdoor dining.

The funding was aimed to help local restaurants and non-profit organizations to improve the ability of their patrons to eat outdoors where there is better air circulation, which reduces the spread of viruses.

The businesses that are receiving awards are:

City Line Café (9 Rimmon Avenue): $250,000 John Boyle O’Reilly Club (33 Progress Ave): $250,000 White Lion Brewing Company (1500 Main Street): $250,000 Hot Table (1500 Main Street): $195,000 Student Prince Restaurant & The Fort (8 Fort Street): $179,450 Nadim’s Downtown (1390 Main Street): $100,000 UNO Pizzeria & Grill (820 Hall of Fame Ave): $100,000 Loophole Brewing (51-59 Taylor Street): $100,000 Osteria (301 Bridge Street): $75,000 Hilton Garden Inn (800 Hall of Fame Ave): $75,000 Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant (106-110 Island Pond Road): $75,000 2 Guys Pizza (477 Page Blvd): $75,000 1441 Main Street (1441 Main Street): $75,000 Theodores (201 Worthington Street): $65,000 The Mamou (272 Worthington Street): $53,332 Granny’s Baking Table (309 Bridge Street): $46,160 Springfield Business Improvement District (Duryea Way/Stearns Square): $35,000

Mayor Sarno states, “I am proud that my administration continues to commit our local allocation of federal ARPA monies to our local businesses to boost our economy. This 12th round of ARPA awards will go to local restaurants and establishments to help them create new, refurbish or expand existing outdoor dining spaces. We have received raved reviews from patrons and establishments alike about the outdoor dining program and this investment will significantly boost these amenities and help increase walkability and foot traffic in our neighborhoods.”

“One of the few positives that came out of the Covid-19 pandemic is the continuing interest and preference for outdoor dining,” said Mayor Sarno. “We were excited by the interest in this program and look forward to seeing these dollars get implemented in these establishments in time for patrons to enjoy some of these new spaces this season.”

“This program responds directly to the public health concerns and mitigation strategies developed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CDO Sheehan. “We believe creating more outdoor spaces will increase local business, offer new options for patrons, and improve neighborhood vitality.”

“Small businesses are the economic backbone of our neighborhoods. My administration remains committed to their full economic recovery and we are happy to add yet another program to assist in that effort,” said Mayor Sarno. “My administration has allocated over $25 million in funding for small business and neighborhood economic recovery programming.”