Springfield awards money to help local restaurants during shutdowns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield awarded $225,000 to 30 local restaurants to assist them during the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, one city councilor is asking Mayor Domenic Sarno to include other industries in the next round of grant money. Springfield city councilor Trayce Whitfield wants the second round of “Prime the Pump” grant program to include the cosmetology industry, childcare services, and retail stores.

As of right now, the grant program only includes restaurants. Councilor Whitfield told 22News that non-essential businesses are really struggling during this time.

“They have no income coming in, even their employees that work for them that are 1099 independent contractors have no income coming in so they need extra support,” said Whitfield.

An additional $500,000 in grant money is slated to be awarded to qualifying Springfield businesses in the coming weeks.