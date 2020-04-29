Springfield awards new grants to assist small businesses during virus outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has awarded almost 80 new grants to small businesses throughout the city.

This is part of the second round of Mayor Domenic Sarno’s Prime the Pump program. $500,000 was distributed among businesses to help assist them during the Covid-19 pandemic. This first round of grants were given to only restaurants, but this time, all small businesses that met the grant criteria were awarded.

“Quite a number we’ve been able to help out and again we have to follow the guidelines of CBDG and HUD but I think people in business will be happy with that,” Mayor Sarno told 22News.

The city has now awarded over $725,000 in grants to Springfield businesses.