Springfield awards over $50M in grants to small businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state allocated over $50 million in grants for small businesses and local officials are urging our businesses to take advantage of it.

Preference for the grant is given to small businesses whose owners are women, minorities, veterans, members of other underrepresented groups,

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News small businesses are essential to the local economy so it’s important owners take advantage of grants like these.

“I want to make sure our Springfield businesses get a piece of the action here to help their businesses stabilize and keep their people, keep our people working,” said Sarno.

The application period is ongoing and will be closing on November 12, 2020, at noon.

Businesses in Springfield can contact the Planning and Economic Development office for help with the application if needed.