SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A back-to-school event is being held in Springfield on Sunday for students in need of supplies.

DaClick Mass Auto Club in Springfield has been collecting school supplies since July for items such as pens, pencils, notebooks, backpacks, and more. Through Friday, donations can be dropped off at 1919 Wilbraham Rd. in Springfield, or message them on Facebook for more information.

The free community event is being held on Sunday, August 13th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. inside Ramos Detailing located at 720 Berkshire Ave. in Springfield due to the possibility of rain. Free backpacks will be given to kids as well as face painting, and ice cream.