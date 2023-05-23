SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Indian Orchard bakery is in the spotlight, after receiving recognition at the state level.

“Taste of Home” declared the bakery, which has been operating since 1902, as ‘best bakery in Massachusetts. To celebrate, State Rep. Orlando Ramos honored the business with a citation from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Owner Jose Anselmo tells 22News, keeping traditions alive from previous owners has been part of the bakery’s success. “It’s very satisfying because I worked for the old owners, then when you become an owner you don’t know how people are going to react but I grew up with a lot of these and their kids were coming in and now their kids are coming in.”

Chmura’s serves both Polish and Portuguese goods, and is best known for ‘the best seeded rye bread.’ The owners and staff expressed gratitude for the recognition, and continue to keep up the good work for years to come.