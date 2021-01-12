Springfield bakery celebrates 75th anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A family-owned bakery in Hampden County is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

La Fiorentina has been serving the people of Springfield and western Massachusetts since it opened in 1946. The bakery, located on Main Street, recently received a key to the city from the mayor’s office.

Mauro Daniele is the general manager and grandson of the original owner. He told 22News that they see their customers as friends.

“We’ve served generations of customers and that’s incredibly important to us and a real source of pride. My grandparents served their grandparents, my parents served their parents,” Daniele said.

La Fiorentina has another location in East Longmeadow.