SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts’ best bakery is located in Indian Orchard, according to Taste of Home Magazine.

The website released their list of the best bakeries in each state, with Chmura’s Bakery in Springfield being named the best in the Bay State. Chmura’s, rich in history, has been serving the Pioneer Valley for over 100 years, since opening in 1902. The bakery, which started as a Polish bakery, has been offering a wide array of Portuguese baked goods as well.

Taste of Home noting, the pastel de nata, a Portuguese pastry that you “have to try”. The article also saying that Chmura’s is the best around for seeded rye bread, ciabatta, fruit squares, and babka studded with raisins.

Other notable New England bakeries, listed by the website:

Neils Donut`s, Wallingford, CT

Wallingford, CT Wright’s Dairy Farm and Bakery , North Smithfield, RI

, North Smithfield, RI Polish Princess, Lancaster, NH

Lancaster, NH Mirabelles Bakery , South Burlington, VT

, South Burlington, VT Bread and Roses Bakery, Ogunquit, ME

To try the baked goods yourself, Chmura’s is located at 14 Pulaski St, Indian Orchard, MA and is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday and until 3 p.m. Sunday.