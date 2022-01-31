Springfield bakery remodeled with help from customers and community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Customers at a popular Bakery in the South End of Springfield have given new meaning to the term “being neighborly.”

When customers realized the Italian Bread Shop on Orange Street in the South End needed work, they volunteered to start making this landmark look like new again. Their commitment is the result of being long time customers, loving the bread they bake there and having a long relationship with the owner Jose Santos. Avis Vincenzi and Lorenzo Gaines feel what they’re doing is giving back to a dear friend.

“I’m painting and cleaning up and I felt I needed to be here to help the family,” said Avis.

“They’ve been around for a long time, when people have a tough time you want to step up and show them that you care, so I think what made us come out we had grinders on their bread,” Lorenzo told 22News.

This customer devotion has deeply touched bakery shop owner Jose Santos who told 22News of his gratitude through another customer, Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

“Very satisfied and appreciative of all the folks that came out as well as the community I’ve always supported,” said Gonzalez.

These renovations to the Italian Bread Shop on Orange Street will be completed by the customer workforce in another three or four days, a vivid example of how an iconic neighborhood business has so endeared itself to its shoppers and admirers. In a few days, the fifty year old Italian Bread Shop in Springfield’s South End Neighborhood will look like new.