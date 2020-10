SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will be temporarily closing the ballot drop box in an effort to ramp up election security measures during Halloween weekend.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola made announced that the ballot drop box will be closed on Saturday, October 31, at 12 p.m.

It will reopen Sunday morning.

Mayor Sarno said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution, to prevent any potential issues of malicious intent.