SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Freedom Credit Union is now accepting applications for their 2023 College Scholarship Program.

The program is in partnership with the Pioneer Valley Chapter of the Cooperative Credit Union Association, according to a news release from Freedom Credit Union. The 2023 College Scholarship Program provides an opportunity for Freedom members, as well as their children, to be awarded money towards higher education.

Nine college scholarships will be awarded throughout 2023, the Cooperative Credit Union Association will give one $1,500 scholarship, and the Pioneer Valley Chapter will award eight $2,000 scholarships.

“We are always impressed with the caliber of applicants we receive,” said Freedom Credit Union President Glenn Welch. “We are proud to play a part in helping local scholars pursue their dreams of higher education while recognizing all they’ve achieved so far.”

The Scholarship Committee will select the scholarship winners by evaluating each applicant on academic achievement, extracurricular/community activities, and the essay. The awardees will be notified by mail if they will receive a scholarship.

The deadline to apply for this program, and to submit all required materials to a Freedom branch is Friday, March 10th. Eligibility for the scholarships is limited to high school seniors who will be enrolled in an undergraduate college degree program during 2023–2024.