SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Filling a Springfield school bus with the daily necessities has become the latest expression of help for the people of Ukraine.

All Saturday morning, cars filled with donated goods pulled up to the First Student Bus Company garage. Employees and volunteers rapidly transferred the clothing, diapers and other necessities aboard the school bus.

School bus driver Gina Glenn heads up this humanitarian effort. She told 22News, “It makes me feel absolutely fantastic. And I want to give a shoutout to my students on Bus Two at Baystate. They donated stuffed animals for the children. The more we can give them the better we feel.”

The pastor of a Latino church in Springfield led a group of his parishioners delivering the necessities of life for the besieged families in the Ukraine. Pastor Gilbert Padilla explained what’s behind this mission.

“Love, the love of Ukraine in our heart and we saw the need, we saw what we want to do to help,” he expressed. “You never know when you might need something yourself, we want to show the love, people kind.”

Should the donations overwhelm this bus. The First Student company will try to fill a second bus.

The collection continues through Monday at their garages at 600 Berkshire Avenue and 255 Brookdale Drive before moving on to Westfield’s Full Gospel Church on Tuesday.