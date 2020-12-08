Springfield-based store opens new location in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield-based specialty market is expanding with a new location in Ludlow.

Inter Produce is a specialty market with an existing location in Forest Park. The new location carries Italian, Polish, Portuguese, and Turkish products. The store also sells discounted fruits, vegetables, and Boars Head deli meats.

Owner Ali Bulut and his family a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new location. Hampden County Sheriff, Nick Cocchi, a Ludlow native and resident attended the event.

“My family and I are excited to open a second store in the town of Ludlow and continue to

serve the community,” Bulut said. “We work to support good organizations and

efforts throughout Springfield and we look forward to bringing that same good will to Ludlow.”

Inter Produce has worked to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding food giveaways and providing food to Pioneer Valley families.

The new location is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.