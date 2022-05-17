SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday, the Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame celebrated the 50th anniversary of title 9 legislation.

This legislation was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972 and prohibits discrimination based on sex education programs and activities that receive federal funding.

Nancy Lieberman is a Basketball Hall of Famer and told 22News the legislation changed the lives of millions of girls.

Michelle Morash, the Executive Director of the Springfield Public Forums, says the event was a way to engage in the discourse surrounding the legislation and talk about the impact it has.

“This event is an extraordinary way to commemorate its profound impact, and discuss the work still to be done,” Morash said. “This event aligns perfectly with our goals to both look back and look ahead.”

The legislation is a motivator for equal funding and opportunities for girls and women.