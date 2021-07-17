Springfield basketball tournament to encourage vaccines for young people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A basketball tournament will begin this Saturday in Forest Park that will also encourage young people to get vaccinated.

The Shot for Shot Vaccination Basketball Tournament will run in two parts. Part one will begin Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, the Department of Health and Human Services will operate a vaccination tent near the courts for those interested in getting the vaccine.

I commend Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, our Vax Force, Coach Darryl Denson, and native son The Travis Best Foundation for their continued creative efforts to reach our young adults and youth population through this Shot for Shot Hoop Events. As I’ve stated before and as the Doobie Brothers would sing – ‘we’re taking it to the streets.’ This continues our efforts to target our 18-35 year old population, which has been lagging on getting the vaccine shot. We have also ramped up in vaccinating our students working with Superintendent Dan Warwick and Nursing Director Jeanne Clancy. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Teams who advance out of the first round will compete again in three weeks when it’s time to administer second doses.