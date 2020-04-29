Springfield, Baystate Health to expand Covid-19 testing for homeless people

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield has partnered with Baystate Health to expand Covid-19 testing for the homeless population.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said all systems will be in place to begin testing the homeless for Covid-19 starting Wednesday at the city’s Worthington Street site.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I am very thankful to Commissioner Caulton-Harris for her continued yeoman efforts and to Dr. Mark Keroack, President and CEO of Baystate Health Systems, and his team for once again stepping up to the plate and delivering.”

He added that, “working together, Baystate, with a providers note, will expand overall testing opportunities at their Carew and High Streets sites and per my request establish neighborhood-testing site by the end of this week at their Brightwood Health Center on Plainfield Street. We are also working together on a stand up testing site at the Mason Square Health Center very shortly too.”

On Tuesday, Springfield reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases across the city.