Springfield beauty spa celebrates new location in Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A celebratory occasion in downtown Springfield Thursday evening with yet another business now calling Tower Square home.

Skin Catering has been around for decades but recently expanded to a larger space in Tower Square to cater to the health and well-being of their clients.

In addition to offering a variety of high-end spa services, the local woman-owned business produces all natural skin care products which are gluten-free, vegan, and also PETA approved.

Business partners Leanna Sidlak and Kim Brunton attribute much of their success to their faithful clients and have gotten creative with ways to thank them for their support during the holidays.

“This month, every year we do a spa-vent calendar and so it’s a deal every single day from December 1 to until December 24,” said Leanna. She added, “Our clients have been so good to us all year, this is a way we’re able to give back to our clients.”

Skin catering’s new space will feature a blowout bar, nail services and couples massages.

The Tower Square location will also serve as the headquarters and lab for product development.