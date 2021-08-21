Springfield Bishop distributes backpacks to local students in need

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – Backpacks by the thousands were distributed to deserving Springfield area children Saturday.

In the courtyard of the Solid Rock Community Baptist Church in Springfield’s Hungry Hill neighborhood, parents gave thanks for the generosity that made this event possible.

Bishop Brian Mitchell expressed the emotions that many are feeling, as kids prepare to go back to school next week.

“The last thing that we want parents to have to consider going back to school this year, how am I going to find the money for backpacks, for school supplies, when I’m considering if I’ll have a place to live in a few weeks, so that’s been one of the thoughts we had,” said Bishop Mitchell.

Saturday’s giveaway was one of a half-dozen backpack distribution events throughout the area. The largest, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi and his staff giving out 2,500 backpacks at McNally Field in Holyoke this week.