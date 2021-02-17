Springfield bishop launches new social media series to help with Lent

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop William Byrne has launched a new social media outreach series to coincide with Lent.

Called “Spiritual Shorts,” each 30-second video pulls a theme or teaching from the daily readings and is meant to be a moment of reflection for Catholics for each day of Lent.

Lent is a 40-day period of prayer and fasting as Catholics prepare to celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 4.

“We make each step each day, intentional and more meaningful and more beautiful by focusing ourselves, even for a brief time. And all it takes is 30 seconds and God can do all the rest”, said Bishop Byrne.

To can find out how to get Bishop’s Byrne’s Spiritual Shorts, click here.