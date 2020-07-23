Springfield Bishop Talbert Swan hosts Black Lives Matter roundtable

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President of the Greater Springfield NAACP, Bishop Talbert Swan, hosted another “Bishop’s Barbecue” round table discussion Wednesday evening.

Swan was joined by comedian D.L. Hughley, Reverend Dr. Barbara Williams Skinner, and Rapper Ruste Juxx. The topic was called: “The Black Lives Matter Controversy: Why America Debates the Value of Black Life.”

All of us feel entitled to something, that the nature of humanity, people that feel that their old and feel intelligent but we have a society, an entire society that’s built on that notion and dismisses anything other than that. D.L. Hughley, Comedian and Actor

The next Bishop’s Barbecue will be held on July 29 and will discuss chaos and community with Bishop W. Darin Moore.