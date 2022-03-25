SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishops across the world and here in Springfield are consecrating Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This after a request from Pope Francis.

This was a worldwide call for peace in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The pews were mostly full on Friday as parishioners came to pray for peace and protection, to put an end to this war in Ukraine and an end to violence around the world.

Bishop William Byrne told 22News that Friday’s message is that war is never the answer and that it degrades humanity at every level.

“We stand with those who are victims in every way, especially on this day. Joining our holy father in consecrating Russia to our blessed mother, the queen of peace,” Bishop Byrne said.

While this was a day of prayer for Catholics worldwide it’s followed by action as we’ve seen a number of local Catholic churches taking part to raise money and take donations to help those in Ukraine.