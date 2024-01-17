SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A member of the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners has stepped down, opening the position to a qualified resident.

Former commissioner, Christy Torres, has resigned which went into effect on Tuesday after serving for six months. She was appointed in July 2023 after Norman Roldan resigned. She terminated her position ahead of the April 1st expiration date.

The Board consists of five members, appointed by the Mayor. They are responsible for disciplinary oversight of the Springfield Police Department employees. They have the final say on all disciplinary matters where alleged misconduct could result in more than a brief (five days or less) suspension and have the authority to require a hearing on any allegation of misconduct it deems appropriate.

Current Board members are Dr. Gary Berte, Robert C. Jackson, Albert Tranghese, and Madeline Fernandez. Mayor Sarno announced Wednesday that he is accepting letters of interest to fill the vacant seat until April 1st.

Those interested in serving on the Board must submit a letter explaining why they are interested, a summary of their background, and how they are qualified by Friday, February 2nd, to the Mayor’s Office.

The following qualifications must be met:

Be a resident of the City of Springfield, and remain a resident at all times while serving as a member of the Board

Be a person of integrity

Be a person specially fitted by education, training or experience to perform the duties of a member of the Board

Be willing to commit sufficient time to serving on the Board, including attending regular monthly meetings, and additional meetings and hearings which may take place during the day or in the evening

Represent a diverse cross-section of the Springfield community

For former members of the Police Department: At any given time, no more than two (2) members of the Board can be former members of the Springfield Police Department. Former members must be separated from employment for at least two (2) years before being eligible to serve on the Board.