Springfield boy apologizes for throwing object at Lebron James Jr. during 2020 Hoophall Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A video showing an unknown object being thrown in the direction of Lebron James’ son caught the NBA star’s attention at a Hoophall Classic game in Springfield Monday afternoon.

The Sierra Canyon’s game at the Blake Arena in Springfield was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw an object at Lebron James Jr.

The video, which James was tagged in on Twitter, shows someone throwing the object, which hit James Jr. as he was waiting on the sideline with a referee. ESPN reports that the game was immediately stopped for a short period of time by the referee, and a nearby police officer was also alerted.

Hating has no age limit! 🤦🏾‍♂️. #JamesGang is build for it and well equipped. As we proceed 👑 https://t.co/6OzvGTxDEW — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 20, 2020

According to ESPN, the officer asked the audience to help identify the offender but didn’t receive much cooperation and they couldn’t figure out who threw the object. Nothing else happened.

Monday night, a Springfield family reached out to 22News to apologize for the object that was thrown at James Jr. The video, sent into our newsroom by Nathaniel Figueroa, is of 8-year-old Jacoby Davis of Springfield saying his actions were “not a hate crime.” FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Sierra Canyon lost the game to Paul VI, 70-62, making it their third loss of the season. James came off the bench and played 13 minutes, ESPN reports.