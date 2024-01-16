SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield officials will be highlighting the developments that the Springfield Boys and Girls Club has made with the $1.5 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding they received from Springfield.

According to a news release from the City of Springfield, Mayor Sarno awarded the club as part of his 4th round of ARPA announcements back in April of 2022. The fourth round of ARPA funding was awarded to the following 2 new businesses, 12 small businesses, 1 hospitality, and 2 nonprofits:

Jackalope: $50,000 SouLao’d Kitchen: $75,000 BarKaya: $125,000 Revitalize Superfoods: $60,000 Iona’s Delectable Delight Catering Service: $75,000 Prime-Time Nutrition: $15,000 The Humming Bird Jamaican Cuisine Restaurant: $75,000 Fieras Bakery P.R.: $60,000 Petra Café: $100,000 Bumpy’s Natural and Organic Foods: $75,000 City Jakes Café: $75,000 Timoteo’s Grill: $75,000 Russ’s Restaurant: $75,000 The Boulevard: $75,000 La Quinta: $1,000,000 Revival Time Evangelist Center / JC Williams Community Center: $1,600,000 Springfield Boys and Girls Club: $1,500,000

In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Mayor Sarno created the Department of Recovery and Business Continuity (“DRBC”), to effectively administer the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds within the City of Springfield for all eligible use categories, as determined by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Interim Final Rule, according to the City of Springfield. DRBC utilizes public input that is gathered from Springfield residents, businesses, and nonprofit organizations to implement an open and transparent process for ARPA funding to be distributed.

The Springfield Boys and Girls Club is a nonprofit organization that has been in operation for over 130 years and provides programs and services for at-risk and low-income children and youth in Springfield.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, Chief Development Officer (CDO) Tim Sheehan, and Springfield Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Vinny Borello will be visiting the Springfield Boys and Girls Club to highlight the ARPA funding on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.

Mayor Sarno states, “Nonprofits such as the Springfield Boys and Girls Club play a vital and important role in our community, offering a wide range of programs for our residents, especially our youth. I want to thank Executive Director Vinny Borello and his team for their efforts in supporting our community. Thanks to the $1.5 million of ARPA funding my administration has awarded the club, they are going to be able to redevelop and enhance the quality of programs and services offered for our youth, especially in our North End and Hungry Hill neighborhoods.”

“Coming from my days at the South End Community Center and District Attorney Bill Bennett’s Office, youth development programs are very near and dear to my heart. The more we can put in the front end, the better the outcome for our youth and their families.”

“I am proud that my administration has been able to commit the vast majority of our local allocation of federal ARPA funding back into our community through the various all-encompassing programs and initiatives that I have put forth. We have been one of the few communities in the Commonwealth and the nation to provide this in-depth level of direct service and funding. After meeting with over 40 neighborhood councils, nonprofits, businesses, and others, my administration heard directly from our community what they needed and I am proud that we have been able to help these organizations stabilize their operations and programs/projects, create more of that good four-letter word – jobs, and enhance the quality of life for residents through all of our neighborhoods, just to name a few.” Mayor Sarno added.