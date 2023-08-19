SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Boys and Girls Club will be hosting a special Back to School Sneaker event on Saturday.

According to the City of Springfield, this event is in partnership with VOX Church and will provide over a thousand pairs of sneakers, backpacks, and school supplies to students that are in the Springfield community.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance at the event. Mayor Sarno states, “Having been at prior VOX Church events, their efforts are so heartfelt.”

This special event began at 10:00 a.m. but will run until 2:00 p.m. at the Springfield Boys and Girls Club on Carew Street.