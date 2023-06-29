SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – School is now out of session and students are already forgetting about homework and rushing to enjoy their ten weeks off. 22News talked to the Springfield Boys and Girl Club about how they are working against summer learning loss.

Over the course of summer, studies show the average student loses 17 to 34 percent of their school-year knowledge and unfortunately that number is even higher for minority students, so the Boys and Girls Club is looking to make a change.

Fun and free time is taking precedence of course, but helping kids maintain and grow during the summer months is a priority. Doing so will ensure their hard work from September to June does not fade. At the club, students spend time not only playing sports but are able to immerse themselves in learning activities with all of the kid safe technology that many do not have access to at home.

“Our goal here in the summer is to give them an exciting fun program, infuse education into it, so that when the summer is over and that’s a ten week period they are able to go back to the school, back to the next grade and be right at or better than the level they left at,” said Vincent Borello, Executive Director of the Springfield Boys and Girls Club.

In 2022, the Boys and Girls Club had a 100 percent grade level progression rate, 100 percent teen graduation rate, and none of the 2,700 youth served needed to attend summer school. Borello told 22News that parents can and are still encouraged to sign their kids to spend time this summer at the Boys and Girls Club.