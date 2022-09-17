SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day of celebration and fun on Acorn Street in Springfield Saturday afternoon as the Boys & Girls Club Family Center celebrated their annual National Day for Kids.

This community event brought together kids and families to enjoy good food and live music. It gave kids the chance to have fun and see how the club is able to provide for the local community.

Keshawn Dodds, Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club Family Center, told 22News, “We run this and we open it to the community. It’s free food, free games, prizes, crafts, and everything for them to come out and have fun. We have our bounce houses, dunk tanks, and everything else that’s happening. It’s just a lot of fun for people to come and enjoy the club and what we do for the community; get their kids involved and come out and join.”

This day for kids is an annual event put on the by The Boys & Girls Clubs of America. It happens every September on the third Saturday of the month.