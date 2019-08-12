Springfield Boys & Girls Club enjoy summer fun at MassMutual Center Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center will welcome 150 children from the Springfield Boys and Girls Club to celebrate the last days of summer Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the event will take place Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the MassMutual Center arena.

The center will transform into an inflatable playground that includes obstacle courses, slides, bounce houses and more. Friendly’s will provide ice cream starting at 2 p.m and Spectra will provide popcorn and frozen treats.