SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – High school basketball players from across western Massachusetts will compete in the Springfield Boys & Girls Club’s 24th Annual “Playas’ Ball Classic” on Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Springfield Boys & Girls Club, this event brings together local and surrounding communities and had over 300 guests attend last year’s game.

The Springfield Boys & Girls Club provides programs that help to inspire, educate, guide, enable, and support kids of all ages to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, respectful citizens and leaders, in a safe environment.

There will be a girls’ game at 6:00 p.m., followed by a 3-point contest and a dunk contest. At the end of the night, there will be a boys’ game at 8:00 p.m. Attendees can buy tickets at the door. An adult ticket costs $8, a student ticket costs $5 and children ages 12 and under accompanied by an adult get in for free.