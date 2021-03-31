Springfield Boys & Girls Club receive grant to provide wellness program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Boys & Girls Club has received a generous donation in support of youth health and wellness.

A $10,000 grant was presented to the organization by UniCare Wednesday afternoon at the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield on Carew Street in Springfield. The donation will go toward the organization’s ‘Triple Play Program,’ which promotes physical activity and proper nutrition among children and teens.

“UniCare is investing in health initiatives, keep people healthy, young folks as they get ready to go back to school, and we’re really grateful and honored to be partnering with the Boys & Girls Club,” said David Morales, General Manager at UniCare.

To show their support to the Springfield kids Mayor Domenic Sarno, state Sen. Adam Gomez, state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, and City Councilor Gumersindo Gomez attended the event.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno stated, “I’m very grateful to UniCare General Manager David Morales and his team for stepping up to provide such a generous grant to our Springfield Boys and Girls Club from the UniCare Foundation in support of the club’s Triple Play program, which benefits the personal health and wellness of our youth.”

The 10-week “Triple Play” wellness program will help 50 kids ages 6-12 in sports activities that promote fitness, sportsmanship, and healthy habits.