Springfield Boys & Girls Club serves Thanksgiving dinner

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving arrived early at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of Upper Hill neighborhood residents shared a turkey dinner in the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium on Acorn Street Sunday.

The donated food was served by members of a Mason Square fraternal organization.

Whole families attended to share in the celebration including Minister Kimberly Strother of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ.

“This is a wonderful gathering of community people along with people who need help,” Strother told 22News. “This is a gathering of love, the ability to share with people who don’t have it.”

This is one of several community dinners in Springfield’s inner city this time of year.