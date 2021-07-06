Springfield branch libraries reopening Tuesday; Central Library to remain closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s neighborhood branch libraries will re-open for in-person browsing Tuesday, but the Central Library on State Street will remain shut down for a while.

The historic library in downtown Springfield will remain closed due to a lack of air conditioning in the building. It is not scheduled to re-open until September 7, when the neighborhood branches will resume their regular hours.

Here are the summer hours for the city’s branch libraries:

East Forest Park, Forest Park, East Springfield, Indian Orchard, Mason Square, and Sixteen Acres : Open Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 P.M., Saturday: 11:00-3:00 P.M., Closed Sunday

: Open Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 P.M., Saturday: 11:00-3:00 P.M., Closed Sunday Brightwood : Open Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 P.M., Closed Saturday and Sunday

: Open Monday-Friday 1:00-5:00 P.M., Closed Saturday and Sunday Library Express at Pine Point: Open Monday and Friday 1:00-5:00 P.M., Wednesday 1:00-6:00 P.M., closed Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Curbside pickup will continue at all locations through the summer.

Springfield’s senior centers are scheduled to re-open on Monday, August 9, after proper safety protocols are in place.