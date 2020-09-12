Springfield breaks ground on Black Lives Matter mural

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A large Black Lives Matter mural will be painted along Court Street in front of Springfield City Hall.

Work began Saturday morning under the guidance of City Councilor Tracye Whitfield, who had no trouble aligning support from her fellow city councilors granting a permit for the mural.

Dozens of volunteers took part in what’s expected to be a two-day project.

“Black people in America want the same rights as anyone else,” Whitfield said. “We don’t want to be targeted, we don’t want to be looked as criminals, we want the same as everyone else.”

Artists working on a smaller canvass at Court Square Park were creating artwork with a similar Black Lives Matter message.