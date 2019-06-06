Springfield brews up ‘What’s on Tap Wednesdays’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Something’s brewing in downtown Springfield.



Wednesday night marked the launch of the Springfield Business Improvement District’s ‘What’s on Tap Wednesdays.’ The idea is a play on last summer’s White Lion Wednesdays.

This year, there will be food, music, and a rotation of featured local breweries at the ‘What’s on Tap’ beer garden.

The event will be held in multiple locations throughout the city, with Wednesday night’s kicking things off in court square. One member of the Springfield Business Improvement District spoke with 22News about how they hope what’s on tap will generate local business opportunities.

Michelle Grout told 22News, “This year we are embracing the whole craft beer movement and the business that it drives to the community. We are inviting guest brewers each week to come, see what Springfield has to offer. It is a rotating beer garden and there are five locations.”

Other locations will include MGM and Tower Square Park.