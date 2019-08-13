Springfield-built MBTA Orange Line cars going into service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first of a new fleet of Orange Line trains will soon make their debut for subway riders on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority in Boston.



Six new trains have been fully tested, and will go into service in Boston on Wednesday, according to the MBTA’s general manager. He said more Orange Line cars will follow in the coming months.



The trains were built at CRRC’s facility on Page Boulevard in Springfield, and will be the first cars made at the Springfield plant to go into full service.

The train cars feature more interior space than current Orange Line cars, and will also feature wider doors, more handrails, and audio and visual warnings that the doors on the train are opening or closing.

The MBTA plans to replace the entire existing Orange Line fleet with 152 new trains, all made in Springfield, by 2022.

The rollout of these new cars was delayed several months as the “T” worked to resolve some issues.