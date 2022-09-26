SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there’s no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.

97-year-old Joe Maruca is the owner of Winchester Auto School in Springfield. Joe’s been on the job for more than 70 years. His resume also includes service in World War II.

In recognition of his time on the job, his co-workers wanted to throw him a little party Monday, to show how much Joe means to everyone there.

“I’ve been very good with the customers, the customers have been very good with me,” Joe recalled. “We’ve never had complaints, and we’ve done things for people in Springfield. And we have a good group of people working here.”

Joe told 22News that even at 97-years-old, he has no plans on retiring and wants to stay on the job for as long as he can.