Springfield business owners want to save White Hut from closing for good

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As they did with the Student Prince and the Fort in Springfield, Peter Picknelly and his business partner Andy Yee want to save the White Hut and make sure it doesn’t close for good.

White Hut’s sudden closure shocked the West Springfield community and all of its loyal customers. But there is now new hope to bring back the iconic burger restaurant. Student Prince Owners Peter Picknelly and Andy Yee are in negotiations with White Hut’s owner to purchase the business and reopen the restaurant.

Peter Picknelly, Chairman of the Peter Pan Bus Lines & Student Prince Co-Owner told 22News that he hopes to get White Hut up and running in no time.

“It’s an iconic brand In our community serving people for generations I think we can polish it up and make it great and grand again, that’s our hope and that’s our plan,” said Picknelly. “We’re determined to do that.”

Matthew Witaszek of West Warren told 22news that while sad to see the restaurant close, he hopes Picknelly can save it.

“It is a sad thing to lose the original one you know but hopefully, the peter has the right idea to keep the local businesses around,” said Witaszek.

White Hut served burgers and hot dogs to generations of families in West Springfield. Picknelly told 22News they want to modernize the restaurant but keep the same traditional menu. Picknelly hopes to bring back those same loyal customers while attracting new ones.

“It would be very similar to what we did at the Student Prince. We’d make some enhancements but we’d mostly keep it the same. Great cheeseburgers, great hot dogs, fried onions,” said Picknelly.

Picknelly is optimistic they’ll own the White Hut soon. They reached an agreement with both White Hut’s business owner and the landowner. They’ll take over the White Hut once a deal is secured with the creditors.

Picknelly said the plan is to have the new White Hut opened and serving burgers by Independence Day, July 4.