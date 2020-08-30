Springfield businesses facing loss of revenue from 2020 Hall of Fame enshrinement postponement

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the announcement of the rescheduling and moving of The Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 Enshrinement due to the pandemic, downtown Springfield businesses are dealing with the potential loss of customers and revenue the annual ceremony usually brings in.

Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield, said the city’s “mom and pop shops” need the support now more than ever.

“Events like this that happen in our city and bring a lot of people to our city, a lot of bodies and this is what we strive and look forward to,” Kashouh told 22News. “It’s definitely going to translate into less people coming into the city and less money being spent as well.”

The 2020 enshrinement was originally scheduled to be on Saturday, August 29. But due to pandemic concerns and financial impacts, the ceremony was postponed to 2021 and moved to Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

One Basketball Hall of Fame visitor from Boston told 22News that he’s worried about the impact it will have on smaller businesses.

“I could imagine a city like Springfield and special places like this that rely on tourism to come out here, it’s a little bit difficult for them,” Jay Jain said.

According to John Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, moving the event to Mohegan Sun will allow the ceremony to be effectively operated at a “near-bubble” and provide a more secure environment for guests.

The enshrinement’s new date for the Class of 2020 will be the weekend of May 13 of 2021.