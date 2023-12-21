SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Cultural Partnership (SCP) and Springfield Business Improvement District (SBID) have launched “Storefront Springfield,” a two-year art project that invites local artists to illuminate the city’s Central Cultural District and Business Improvement District with vibrant, community-inspired digital art installations.

The project, funded by MassDevelopment’s Commonwealth Places Grant, along with public and private fundraising initiatives by SBIP and SCP, aims to transform empty storefront windows into dynamic public spaces, promoting economic development, community engagement, and a positive sense of space. The theme for the initiative, “Let Your Light Shine,” emphasizes a focus on wellness.

Courtesy of Springfield Cultural Partnership

According to SCP, the goal is not only to beautify vacant spaces but to create a sense of community and well-being through art, emphasizing the importance of leveraging creativity for city revitalization.

Local artists, regardless of experience, are encouraged to submit proposals for high-resolution digital images. The call for art is open to all, with particular emphasis on inclusivity. Priority will be given to Springfield residents, artists reflecting the city’s diversity, LGBTQIA+ artists, female artists, and artists with disabilities.

Selected artists will receive a $600 compensation for the use of their digital art, which will be featured in one set of storefront windows at designated locations. The initiative seeks to showcase community values and diverse voices through the lens of art, fostering a positive impact on the city.

The timeline for the project is as follows:

December 2023 : Call for art released.

: Call for art released. February 2024 : Submission deadline.

: Submission deadline. February/March 2024 : 8-12 selections made and artists notified.

: 8-12 selections made and artists notified. March/April 2024 : Final digital high-res art files from artists due to project partners.

: Final digital high-res art files from artists due to project partners. April/May 2024: Installation round 1.

Installation round 1. May/June 2024: Installation and artist public celebration.

Installation and artist public celebration. August/September 2024: Installation round 2.

Installation round 2. September 2024: Installation and artist public celebration.

The project aims to attract and connect people, improve pedestrian and public safety, spur public space and retail projects, encourage tourism, and serve as a model for inclusive urban design. Empty storefront art projects in other cities have demonstrated their potential to generate increased foot traffic and transformative impacts, serving as a testament to the power of creativity in civic engagement.

Artists are encouraged to visit the official website for more information and to submit their proposals by the February 2024 deadline.