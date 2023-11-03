SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is asking the Hampden County DA to investigate claims of voter fraud within the Hurst campaign, and possibly a local non-profit.

Gilfrey Gregory, the man who has been identified in the surveillance video outside city hall this past weekend, allegedly handing money to voters, is an employee of the Pioneer Valley Project, a Maple Street non-profit that says it organizes around issues that matter in Springfield.

“I am aware that they have received a grant with respect to election voting and registration,” stated Springfield City Solicitor, John Payne. “And quite frankly if that money has come from the Pioneer Valley project, than I think that should be investigated as well.”

22News reached out to the Pioneer Valley Project and they issued the following statement: “When PVP first learned of the video featuring Mr. Gregory on Wednesday, we immediately placed Mr. Gregory on leave, pending an internal investigation. Integrity remains a core value in our work for racial and economic justice in this community.

Additionally, we believe that a past criminal conviction does not predict future criminal behavior. PVP is committed to building a robust democracy that centers equity and transparency.”