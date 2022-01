SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be no public skating Friday, January 28 through Sunday, January 30 at Cyr Arena in Forest Park.

The city’s Department of Parks, Buildings and Recreational Management (PBRM) made the decision Tuesday due to the continued surge in COVID-19 cases.

The PBRM still plans for public skating to resume the weekend of Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6.