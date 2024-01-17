SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two family-owned and operated cannabis businesses are partnering up in Springfield.

6 Bricks in Springfield and Green Meadows have been collaborating in the field of cannabis retail and health.

6 Bricks is a black, local, and family-owned dispensary and they are using their space to help Green Meadows. Wednesday, they donated $2,000 to Green Meadows to help veterans. The Shubrick family and the Patton family have found a common interest in helping and serving veterans with health challenges, both physically and mentally.

Bob Patton, Chairmen of Green Meadows told 22News, “We now know from anecdotal and beginning research evidence this can really help and whether it’s for sleep anxiety and long-term pain. We know that it’s a much better substitute for opioids and alcohol and when you find these different vectors of aid coming out of this simple plant of cannabis, there’s more here to learn and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an estimated 65% of veterans suffer from chronic pain and are twice as likely to die from an accidental prescription opioid overdose as non-veterans.

Now veterans have alternatives to highly addictive and potentially dangerous opioid medications, like medical marijuana to help with everything from anxiety to long-term pain.