Springfield car show gives back to local children’s hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car show was held Sunday evening in Springfield to benefit a local children’s hospital.

Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant held a car show featuring all kinds of vehicles.

All the proceeds go to the Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital.

The benefit also featured bounce houses, a hayride, and cotton candy machines. T.S. Mobile Accessories put on the event.

Tony Shukes, owner of T.S. Mobile told 22News that he organized the event to help raise as much money as he could for the Springfield Shriners Children’s Hospital.

“Anything is good, I’d love to get at least one thousand for them. But even 300 to 400 dollars is good,” said Shukes. “There are a lot of people that are just donating. I have a lot of raffle prizes that were donated.”

This was the second year of the event.