Springfield Caring Health Center release COVID-19 informational videos

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Caring Health Center in Springfield has taken an innovative approach to bring vital COVID-19 information to its culturally diverse patient population.

The Health Center on Main Street in the city’s South End has produced a series of COVID-19 informational videos in seven languages.

The videos available on the caring center’s YouTube Page are in Russian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Arabic. Swahili, Nepali, and English.

The videos instruct patients on a wide range of information dealing with the pandemic, including how people are affected by long periods of isolation.