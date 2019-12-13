Springfield Carpenters Union donate to 22News Toys for Tots

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from the Springfield Carpenters Union stopped by 22News on Thursday to make their annual Toys for Tots donation.

The group’s drop-off is the fifth consecutive year for local 336.

The Union has been operating in Springfield for more than a century. Some members told 22News they can recall times when they were on the receiving end of the donations.

Charles Payne, a business representative from Carpenters Union of Springfield Local 336 told 22News, “We feel like we are part of this community. We have been here for 100 years and we want to give back to people who are less fortunate than us.

Some of the people who have worked their way from poverty to a middle-class life really enjoy giving back.