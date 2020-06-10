Springfield Catholic Bishop Mitchell Rozanski named Archbishop of St. Louis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis has named Springfield Roman Catholic Bishop Mitchell Rozanski the new Archbishop of St. Louis.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning. Mark Dupont, spokesperson for the Diocese of Springfield told 22News that Rozanski is currently in St. Louis, where his appointment becomes effective immediately.

Rozanski will, however, remain apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Springfield until his formal installation as archbishop on August 25 at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Archdiocese is roughly twice the size of the Springfield Diocese, and includes more than 500,000 Catholics, spread out over 10 eastern Missouri counties, as well as the city of St. Louis itself.

Rozanski, who is 61, will replace Archbishop Robert J. Carlson, who has reached the mandatory retirement age for bishops of 75 years old.

A native of Baltimore, Rozanski has served as Bishop of Springfield since 2014, and is the ninth man to hold that office.