Springfield Catholic Diocese welcome new Bishop before Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts’ Roman Catholics are getting ready to welcome a new Bishop just before Christmas.

Bishop William Byrne will join the diocese of Springfield on Monday at St. Michael’s. Bishop Byrne will replace Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, and spoke seamlessly about continuing his work.

“Continuing the work of making sure we are both transparent, that we are following our own policies and making sure that independent voices help us and ensure that we’re doing just that,” Bishop Byrne said.

After Thursday’s afternoon Mass, parishioners told 22News they hope to make their new Bishop feel welcome.

“This is the beginning, He’s not the same type Bishop as Rozanski, but I think he’s going to follow through on all of the things that Rozanski just started,” Springfield resident Anne Lynch said.

There are more than 160,000 members of the Springfield Diocese. To adhere to social distancing requirements, the installation of the New Bishop at St. Michael’s will be by invitation only.

22News will be broadcasting the Mass beginning at 2 p.m. on Monday.