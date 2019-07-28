Springfield celebrates 10th annual Indian Motorcycle Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marked the 10th annual Indian Motorcycle Day in Springfield.

Motorcycles of all sizes and years from America’s first motorcycle company were on display at The Springfield Museums Sunday morning. The company has its roots in Springfield.

Indian Motorcycle has been part of Springfield history dating back more than 100 years. The vintage bikes were developed and manufactured in the city from 1901 to 1953.

“It was in the same league as Harley Davidson, they were the two main competitors when Indian was being manufactured,” Margaret Humberston, of The Springfield Museums told 22News.

“There were a lot of people and families who worked at Indian back in the decades it was here, so we’re talking more than 50 years of production in Springfield,” she continued.

History of these classic bikes gets passed down from generation to generation.

Robin Markey said Indian Motorcycle has a special place in his family. Markey grew up with Indian motorcycles when his father was an Indian dealer.

“He put me on an Indian when I was 12, my dad raised them and we sold them new and we still work on them and restore them everyday, it’s a lot of fun,” Markey said.

An extensive collection of Indian motorcycles, artifacts and memorabilia is on display at The Springfield Museums.