SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Department of Elder Affairs will be celebrating Black History Month with a Black Inventions Museum Exhibit on Wednesday.

This exhibit will highlight the inventions we use today, which were created by Black inventors, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield. These inventors paved the way for how we use these everyday creations such as the traffic light, answering the machine, pencil sharpener, and more. This celebration is free and open to the public and will be at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center on Wednesday at 11:30 am.

The celebration will continue with a free Covid-19 vaccine and booster clinic which is hosted by the Urban League of Springfield, Black Springfield Covid-19 Coalition. This clinic will be offered on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will also be a gospel concert on Wednesday that will feature performers from the Community School, Vanessa Ford, and more.

Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield states, “I want to thank our elegant and eloquent Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, Elder Affairs Director Sandy Federico, and their staff for hosting this wonderful exhibit as we celebrate Black History Month. The city of Springfield is proud to celebrate the rich diversity and beautiful mosaic that is our Springfield community, and this Black Inventions Museum Exhibit is an integral part of not just Springfield’s history, but our Nations history too. Black history is our history! Special thanks to Henry Thomas, Yvette Frisby, and Andrew Cade from the Urban League of Springfield and the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition for their continued partnership in helping to provide the life-saving vaccine and booster shots to our Springfield residents.”