SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city officials and local community members raised a flag Monday to celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.

It’s June and it’s National Caribbean American Heritage Month, and Monday, Springfield is recognizing Caribbean Americans for their contributions to the city. From Jamaica to Trinidad, Bahamas, and Puerto Rico, Springfield is the home of many Caribbean’s.

Local Caribbean Americans at the flag raising ceremony told 22News, Caribbean’s contribute to innovation, science, businesses, medicine, culture and public service.

Delva Campbell from Springfield says it’s important for the Caribbean community to embraced, “It means a lot to see the mayor especially so excited about the Jamaican, the Jamaican rum and the Caribbean folk. It means a lot to me to see other people embrace our culture so that is why I am happy to be here happy that I could take a few hours from work and make it to be here.”

While there are thousands of Caribbean’s that live in the commonwealth, Campbell says more Caribbean’s should get involved, and put on events to make themselves known with the community.